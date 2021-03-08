KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police seized drugs, imitation guns and knives in a search warrant at a Cambridge home.

Officers executed the warrant in a home on Elliot Street on March 5. Officials said they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and hydropmorphone pills, imitation long guns and handguns, prohibited weapons and bladed weapons from the home.

A 48-year-old man and 39-year-old woman are facing 24 criminal charges, including possession of controlled substances, possession of prohibited weapons and breaching release orders.

They were both held in custody for bail hearings.