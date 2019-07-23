

CTV Kitchener





A raid of a home and hotel room in Cambridge has resulted in an arrested and the seizure of drugs, a gun and counterfeit money.

The arrest happened on July 19th as part of a drug trafficking investigation carried out by the drug an fire arms unit.

Police carried out search warrants at a house on Kimberly Road and a hotel room on Hespeler Road.

As a result, police seized suspected Fentanyl. Methamphetamine, Cocaine, a knife, restricted firearm and counterfeit money.

A 39-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged with several drug and weapons offences.