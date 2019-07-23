Featured
Drugs, weapons and counterfeit money found in Cambridge bust
WRPS make bust in Cambridge seizing drugs, weapons and fake money (WRPS_
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:38AM EDT
A raid of a home and hotel room in Cambridge has resulted in an arrested and the seizure of drugs, a gun and counterfeit money.
The arrest happened on July 19th as part of a drug trafficking investigation carried out by the drug an fire arms unit.
Police carried out search warrants at a house on Kimberly Road and a hotel room on Hespeler Road.
As a result, police seized suspected Fentanyl. Methamphetamine, Cocaine, a knife, restricted firearm and counterfeit money.
A 39-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged with several drug and weapons offences.