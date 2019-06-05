

CTV Kitchener





The driver and passenger of what police suspected was a stolen vehicle are facing numerous charges.

Authorities observed the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of King Street West and Gaukel Street in Kitchener and performed a traffic stop.

The 37-year-old male driver and 31-year-old female passenger, both from Toronto, were arrested.

Regional police seized suspected meth and hydromorphone, stolen credit cards, credit card data, card readers, and identification and personal information of numerous victims.

The two face numerous charges, including possession of stolen property and a controlled substance.

The man has also been charged with identity theft.

The investigation is ongoing.