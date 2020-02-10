KITCHENER -- A man has been arrested after police seized a substantial amount of drugs in Kitchener.

The incident happened Friday on King Street East.

Police say they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a parked car there.

As they investigated, police say they seized "a large quantity" of drugs.

These included suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police say they also seized several identity documents.

A 35-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and was held for a bail hearing.

He's facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of identity documents.

Police have not released his name.