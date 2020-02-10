Drugs seized after man found unresponsive in parked car
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A man has been arrested after police seized a substantial amount of drugs in Kitchener.
The incident happened Friday on King Street East.
Police say they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a parked car there.
As they investigated, police say they seized "a large quantity" of drugs.
These included suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police say they also seized several identity documents.
A 35-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and was held for a bail hearing.
He's facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of identity documents.
Police have not released his name.