Drugs, loaded handgun seized in Kitchener
A gun and what police suspect to be cocaine, fentanyl and heroin seized in Kitchener. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 1:42PM EST
Four people are facing charges after police found what they believe to be cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in a Kitchener residence.
The drugs were discovered while police were conducting a search warrant Saturday night on Britannia Crescent.
A loaded handgun was also seized.
Waterloo Regional Police say the street value of the drugs is approximately $13,000.