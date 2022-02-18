Drugs, guns seized in Kitchener investigation: police

Police have arrested and charged two people after seizing drugs, firearms and ammunition after completing a search warrant in Kitchener.

Officers executed the warrant in the area of Fergus Avenue and Clover Place on Thursday. According to a news release, they seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cannabis, along with a rifle, shotgun and shotgun shells.

A stolen snowmobile, dirt bike and trailer were also located on the property.

A 25-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.