Drugs, guns seized in Kitchener investigation: police
Police have arrested and charged two people after seizing drugs, firearms and ammunition after completing a search warrant in Kitchener.
Officers executed the warrant in the area of Fergus Avenue and Clover Place on Thursday. According to a news release, they seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cannabis, along with a rifle, shotgun and shotgun shells.
A stolen snowmobile, dirt bike and trailer were also located on the property.
A 25-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
