

CTV Kitchener





A search warrant in Cambridge turned up suspected drugs, cash and a fake handgun on Thursday. Five people were also arrested.

Police carried out the warrant on Dundas Street North at around 5 p.m.

Once inside, police say that officers seized a replica handgun and suspected meth and cocaine worth about $2,000. They also seized counterfeit cash and identity documents.

Thanks to the investigation, three Cambridge men, aged 57, 46 and 30, as well as two women, both 44, have been charged.

They’re facing a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of identity documents.

Regional police are reminding the public that they can report suspicious activity anonymously by contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.