Waterloo Regional Police say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash while executing a search warrant in Cambridge.

It happened at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on Glamis Road.

The total amount of drugs has not been released but police do say they found $7,000.

A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.