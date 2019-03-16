Featured
Drugs, cash seized during Cambridge bust
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 6:10PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash while executing a search warrant in Cambridge.
It happened at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on Glamis Road.
The total amount of drugs has not been released but police do say they found $7,000.
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.