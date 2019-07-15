Featured
Drugs, cash seized after police stop car in Kitchener
Police seized a number of drugs, some cash and a fake gun after stopping a car in Kitchener. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:57AM EDT
Two people are facing a number of drug and weapons charges after police stopped a vehicle in Kitchener.
Officers stopped the car on Highland Road West on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m.
A search of the vehicle turned up a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, meth, cocaine and prescription medication.
Police say they also seized a replica handgun and a can of bear spray. A photo attached to the release suggests that they also recovered cash.
A Kitchener man, 42, and woman, 38, are facing a number of drug and weapons charges as a result of the stop.
They were not identified.