Four people from Kitchener are facing charges as the result of a drug investigation.

Regional police carried out a search warrant at an address in the area of Westwood Drive and Glasgow Street on Thursday.

They say they seized suspected fentanyl and heroin, along with cash and other drug-related property.

All four people face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were not identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.