Drugs, cash seized, 4 people charged in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 1:44PM EST
Four people from Kitchener are facing charges as the result of a drug investigation.
Regional police carried out a search warrant at an address in the area of Westwood Drive and Glasgow Street on Thursday.
They say they seized suspected fentanyl and heroin, along with cash and other drug-related property.
All four people face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
They were not identified.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.