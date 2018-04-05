

CTV Kitchener





Five people are facing charges after police found drugs, cash and replica guns during a series of Wednesday morning raids.

Search warrants were conducted at five properties simultaneously around 9 a.m.

Police seized $1,000 in drugs, including fentanyl, from a residence on Victoria Road North. They also found drug paraphernalia, electronics and weapons, including replica handguns and a conducted energy weapon.

On Applewood Crescent, police removed $5,700 in cash from a home and a vehicle on the property.

Another search warrant was conducted at a Franklin Boulevard address. Police found $4,700 in cash, $675 in drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia and electronics.

$13,000 in drugs, including cocaine, was seized from an Oakes Drive address. They also found drug paraphernalia, electronics and weapons, including a replica handgun.

The last search warrant was executed on Hastings Drive. Police say they found weapons, one of them a replica handgun, drug paraphernalia and electronics.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy for the purpose of committing an indictable offence.

A 35-years-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property from the proceeds of an indictable offence.

Three women are also facing possession charges.