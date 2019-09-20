

CTV Kitchener





Five people are facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation that stretched from Kitchener to Brampton.

Waterloo Regional Police say their operation started back in the Spring.

That’s when six search warrants were executed on residences and vehicles in Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph and Brampton.

Officers seized two vehicles, 53 grams of suspected crystal meth, 4 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 350 rounds of ammunition, a flare gun, an electric handheld cattle prod and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Five people have been arrested: a 38-year-old Guelph man; a 28-year-old Guelph woman; a 35-year-old Kitchener woman; and two men from Brampton, one 22-year-old and the other 33-years-old.

They’re facing various drugs and ammunition-related offences.

Police say they’re anticipating additional arrests.