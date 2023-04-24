Drugs, bear spray seized during traffic stop in Waterloo: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested three people after a traffic stop allegedly led to them seizing several drugs and some bear spray.

According to a news release, an officer was on patrol Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Weber and Erb Streets when they saw a vehicle with three people inside.

Police say they determined the registered owner of the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding warrant, did a traffic stop, confirmed the driver's identity, and arrested them.

The officer also allegedly found and seized suspected cannabis, crystal meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a canister of bear spray.

Three people from Kitchener have all been charged with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The driver was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, while both passengers were charged with breaching probation.