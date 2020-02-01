Regional police have arrested a 26-year-old man after they seized numerous weapons and drugs from a traffic stop.

Officers pulled the vehicle over around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday on Weber Street East in Kitchener.

Officials say they first located suspected meth and that a further investigation led to the seizure of a shotgun, a Taser weapon, suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

A Kitchener man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of identity documents.