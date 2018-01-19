Featured
Drugs and weapons found in home; 2 people charged
Waterloo Regional Police say these items were seized from a home on Century Hill Drive in Kitchener. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 2:50PM EST
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges after police seized drugs, weapons and other items from a home in that city.
Waterloo Regional Police say the items were found Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a home on Century Hill Drive.
Among the items taken by officers were meth, marijuana, prescription pills and a substance believed to be fentanyl, as well as cash, a loaded gun, several replica guns and suspected stolen items.
A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested. Police did not disclose the charges they are facing.