Two Kitchener residents are facing charges after police seized drugs, weapons and other items from a home in that city.

Waterloo Regional Police say the items were found Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a home on Century Hill Drive.

Among the items taken by officers were meth, marijuana, prescription pills and a substance believed to be fentanyl, as well as cash, a loaded gun, several replica guns and suspected stolen items.

A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested. Police did not disclose the charges they are facing.