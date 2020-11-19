Advertisement
Drug charges laid after vehicle stopped for unauthorized licence plates
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen at the Maple Grove headquarters in Cambridge. (Photo: Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 1, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Two people are facing a number of weapons and drugs charges after a vehicle in Cambridge was stopped with unauthorized licence plates.
According to a news release, police stopped the car in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North on Wednesday at around 9:40 p.m.
As a result of their investigation, police said they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, ecstasy, Xanax and cannabis with about $1,100.
A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were charged with a number of offences including five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The unnamed pair is due in court on Thursday.