Regional Police say two people face criminal charges after suspected drugs and a weapon were removed during a search in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Officers armed with a search warrant visited a home on Spadina Road East.

As a result, police seized suspected cocaine, suspected oxycodone, and a conducted energy weapon.

A 28 year old woman from Cambridge and a 32 year old man from Kitchener have been charged with multiple drug and weapon-related offences.

Officers from the Special Response Team and the Central Community Oriented Response Enforcement (CORE) team were both involved in the operation.