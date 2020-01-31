Drug and weapons charges laid in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, January 31, 2020 11:11PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Regional Police say two people face criminal charges after suspected drugs and a weapon were removed during a search in Kitchener on Thursday night.
Officers armed with a search warrant visited a home on Spadina Road East.
As a result, police seized suspected cocaine, suspected oxycodone, and a conducted energy weapon.
A 28 year old woman from Cambridge and a 32 year old man from Kitchener have been charged with multiple drug and weapon-related offences.
Officers from the Special Response Team and the Central Community Oriented Response Enforcement (CORE) team were both involved in the operation.