

CTV Kitchener





Emergency services responded to reports of a male in distress in Lake Huron on Saturday.

They were called just before 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 25 to an address on Bluewater Highway in the Municipality of South Huron, near Grand Ben.

A male had been swimming with friends and family when he submerged.

He was pulled to shore unconscious, and efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

Kane Rodricks, 29 of Mississauga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Aug. 27.