KITCHENER -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region dropped to 89 as of Monday afternoon, as officials reported 13 fewer than the last update.

On Friday, public health officials reported the total number of active cases as 102. The region no longer updates their dashboard on the weekend.

There are now a total of 1,210 cases in the region, including 1,006 resolved cases, a number which rose by 32 since Friday.

The number of new cases increased by 19, while the number of deaths in Waterloo Region remained unchanged at 115.

There have now been 23,286 tests administered in the region, which is an increase of over 600 from the 22,653 reported on Friday.

Initially on Monday afternoon, the region’s dashboard reported a drop of nearly 3,000 tests during that time period, but it was later updated.

It’s not yet clear why that number appeared, although the region’s update on Monday was later than normal due to a data error that officials were working to fix.

The status of outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes also improved, with the outbreak at Beechwood Manor declared over as of Friday.

The outbreak at Forest Heights Revera remains active as of Monday, although the number of cases there remains unchanged.

Forest Heights has been dealing with its outbreak since April 1. Since, 178 residents and 69 staff have tested positive for the virus. Fifty-one people have died.

There are currently two active workplace outbreaks: one at a food processing facility and another in a retail setting.

Across the province, Ontario reported a significant dip in the number of cases.

Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new cases since March 28 when 151 cases were reported.

The new cases bring the number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 32,370.