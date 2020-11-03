KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police reported several wrongs on a one-way street in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Officers were out addressing traffic concerns on Theresa Street. In a tweet, they said they handed out several tickets to people. Offences included driving the wrong way, driving without a licence and have unattached plates.

Officials say the public can submit traffic complaints on their website.