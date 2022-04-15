'Driving generally can be improved': Local cyclists weigh in on safety

After a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday, cyclists CTV Kitchener spoke to on Friday said the overall network seems pretty safe.

“I find it pretty good. I like that there’s a lot of off road trails,” said cyclist Hugh Donnelly.

According to Donnelly, both cyclists and motorists have a duty to be responsible when driving.

He adds that the infrastructure that has been installed on roadways has helped keep cyclists safe around the city, but it’s also important motorists remember to follow the rules.

“I think driving generally can be improved all over,” said Donnelly. “I wish people would put down their cell phones when they are driving.”

Another cyclist, George Schertzer, said the location of where he rides is most important. He prefers riding on the Iron Horse Trail and paths away from other vehicles.

“On the trail it’s absolutely safe,” said Schertzer. “I stay away from the main streets, I really do.”

Even if more barriers or separation were installed along roadways, Schertzer said he would still not be comfortable using the road.

“Cars, sometimes they just don’t see the bicycles,” he said.

However, not all the people who use the multi-use trails around the city want cyclists there.

“It’s dangerous for old people and young mothers,” said Kitchener resident Matthew Spencer.

According to Spencer, he doesn’t feel safe with cyclists using the trails at the same times as pedestrians, and would instead like to see cyclists slow down and give more separation from walkers on the path.

“They could put up some more barriers," said Spencer. "They don’t have to be these expensive heavy ones. Pylons, like that up there, they could put them in."

According to the City of Kitchener’s Cycling and Trails Master Plan, which aims to safely connect on-street cycling routes and off-street trails for all users, ongoing work is being done to design new and upgraded trails.

Collisions involving people cycling and using trails are also being studied to try to better understand safety concerns in the city.