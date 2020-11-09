KITCHENER -- Two drivers suffered major injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brant County on Sunday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision at around 5:30 p.m. A news release said that it happened on the 4th Concession Road near West Quarter Town Line Road.

They said both drivers were taken to hospital with "life-altering injuries."

Photos they shared of the scene showed debris scattered across the road. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage to their front ends.

Officers remained on scene past 7 p.m. while they investigated. The road was expected to be closed while they did so.

It's not known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.