Just weeks into the school year, parents were feeling uncertain about their kids getting to school safely.

The roundabout at Fischer-Hallman Road and Seabrook Drive in Kitchener has been problematic for crossing.

Students cross twice a day five days a week, but cell phone video showed several cars driving through without yielding.

Parents in the neighbourhood feel their kids are at risk.

The Waterloo Region District School Boards recently held training for elementary students on how to cross a roundabout safely.

Still, parents in the area called for crossing guards, having said that training was not enough.