Drivers can now text for construction project updates in Waterloo Region

The Region of Waterloo has a new way to keep residents updated on road construction projects – texts.

By sending a message to 57555, anyone can access a summary of the improvements, timing of the project, road closures, lane restrictions, detours and a link to the region’s website for more information.

Since this is a pilot program the region only has updates on two current projects: Bleams Road and Fountain Street/Maple Grove Road. For the Bleams project, residents can text BLRD to 57555. For updates on Fountain Street/Maple Grove Road, text FNST to 57555.

The region said signs have been installed at both locations in case you don’t have the number on hand.

“The Region of Waterloo has nearly 30 road construction projects on the go that will improve how we move across the region,” said regional councillor Colleen James. “We understand road construction can impact our daily commute; this texting pilot is a way to track and measure if sharing construction information in the moment will help residents navigate construction and keep updated on projects.”

Residents are also being asked to share feedback on the pilot program here.