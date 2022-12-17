Driver who ran from Norfolk County crash wanted by OPP

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and gas line on Saturday.

In a video posted to Twitter around 11 a.m., OPP said the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. on Culver Road and the driver fled on foot from the scene.

“Officers arrived on scene and determined the driver of this vehicle fled from the area and was last seen running on Culver Road,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. “The OPP are asking any residents in the area, especially the homeowners that may have video surveillance systems that may have captured anything suspicions, or an individual running past their home.”

Injuries are not known at this time, according to OPP.

In the video a black pickup truck, which has sustained damage to its front left bumper, can be seen. A hydro pole is broken in half and a piece of it is lying on the roadway.

Sanchuk said power to some residents was knocked out, but hydro should be resorted to all customers this afternoon.

“Culver Road is going to be closed for the next five hours to allow for the Hydro One workers to reinstall the pole,” said Sanchuk.

The road has been closed between Concession 12 Townsend and Concession 13 Townsend.

Enbridge is also at the scene fixing the gas line that was severed.