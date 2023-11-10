KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver turns himself in after hit and run crash

    The intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive seen on Oct. 4. (CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive seen on Oct. 4. (CTV Kitchener)

    A Brampton man has been arrested for a hit and run collision in Kitchener.

    At around midnight on Nov. 4, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Homer Watson Boulevard at Pioneer Drive.

    The 31-year-old man had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital outside Waterloo Region.

    The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the crash scene.

    He turned himself in to Waterloo regional police on Friday.

    The 24-year-old Brampton man was charged with failing to stop at an accident involving bodily harm.

    He has a court date set for Dec. 6.

    ANOTHER CRASH THAT NIGHT

    The crash was one of two incidents that night.

    Officers closed Homer Watson Boulevard between Pioneer and Old Carriage Drive while they were investigating the hit and run.

    At around 2 a.m., an SUV drove around the road closed sign and struck a police cruiser.

    That driver, a 27-year-old Ingersoll man, was also taken to hospital.

    He had non-life-threatening injuries.

    The man was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired and dangerous driving.

