A cement truck reportedly struck a tree and went off the road into the Nith Creek on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Moser Young Road, the Township of Wellesley says on Facebook.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the driver trapped in the cab, underneath a tree and submerged in the creek.

They were able to rescue the trapped driver, who was given over to paramedics.

The road was closed for several hours between Lobsinger and Boomer Lines while the truck was removed from the water, the Township of Wellesley says.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.