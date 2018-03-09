Featured
Driver tracked above double the speed limit on Highway 24
A car was seized by police after allegedly driving through a 60 km/h zone at 128 km/h. (Waterloo Regional Police / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 9:40AM EST
A 24-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly more than doubling the speed limit.
Waterloo Regional Police say the man’s car was tracked at 128 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
It happened on Highway 24 in North Dumfries, just south of the Cambridge city limits.
Stunt driving carries penalties of an automatic seven-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle seizure.