A 24-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly more than doubling the speed limit.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man’s car was tracked at 128 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

It happened on Highway 24 in North Dumfries, just south of the Cambridge city limits.

Stunt driving carries penalties of an automatic seven-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle seizure.