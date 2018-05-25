

CTV Kitchener





A woman was able to stop two people who were trying to steal her car, Brantford police say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at West Street and Fairview Drive.

According to police, the woman was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by a man and a woman.

The man allegedly opened up a duffel bag he was carrying to show that there was a gun inside of it and ordered the driver to leave her keys in the ignition.

Instead, the driver locked the vehicle, yelled for help and ran to a nearby business for help. The man and woman left the area before police arrived.

Police describe the man as being white, skinny and six feet tall. They say he was wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

The woman who was with the man is described as being white, skinny and 5’8”, and was seen wearing a red sweater and dark pants.