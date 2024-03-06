KITCHENER
    • Driver takes off from traffic stop in Cambridge, crashes into bus shelter: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
    A Kitchener man is facing charges after Waterloo regional police say he drove off from a traffic stop and crashed into a bus shelter.

    Police say an officer stopped the driver of a BMW on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge around noon on March 3.

    They say the driver initially pulled over, but when the officer began to get out of their cruiser, the suspect took off.

    Officers tried to stop the driver again on Hespeler Road, but they say the driver sped off again, travelling south in the northbound lanes and drove through a red light at the Hespeler Road and Jaffray Street intersection.

    The BMW was found a short time later after the driver collided with a bus shelter at the intersection of Coronation Boulevard and Waterside Avenue.

    The driver, a 29-year-old man from Kitchener, was arrested after police say he tried to run off.

    He has been charged with dangerous driving, failing or refusing to comply with a demand and flight from police.

    No one was hurt during the incident.

