Driver taken to hospital following North Dumfries crash involving car on fire

A 25-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after his car went up in flames following a collision in North Dumfries.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to a report of a crash around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Roseville Road and Dumfries Road.

Police say the driver of a sedan was travelling west on Roseville Road when he left the road, striking a pole and hydro transformer. The car then became engulfed in flames.

According to police, the 25-year-old driver was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are expected as alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

As of Thursday at 1:30 p.m., the road remains closed while hydro crews complete the repairs.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.