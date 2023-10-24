Driver swerves into oncoming traffic to avoid police, turns herself in five days later: GPS

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say swerved around a bus and drove into oncoming traffic to get away from officers.

According to a Tuesday news release, officers were near York and Watson roads around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 when their licence plate reader picked up a vehicle that belonged to a suspended driver.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on York Road, but then the driver suddenly drove off, swerved around a bus, and headed into oncoming traffic.

Officers didn’t pursue due to safety concerns. Police say the vehicle was last seen heading south on Victoria Road going more than 120 km/h.

On Monday, a 43-year-old woman from Toronto turned herself into Guelph police.

She has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, and driving while suspended.