Driver sustains life-threatening injuries, five others seriously hurt in crash near Belwood Lake

Belwood Lake -

A serious crash near Belwood Lake Wednesday evening sent a woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

In a media release, Wellington County OPP said emergency crews responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and minivan at about 5:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 16.

The OPP said a 31-year-old female driver of the mini-van was the person who sustained life-threatening injuries, while four others including two children who were passengers in the pick-up truck were treated on scene by Guelph Wellington Paramedics.

The portion of Wellington Road 16 was closed through the night for an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Wellington County OPP.