

CTV Kitchener





A man sought by police in connection with a serious crash has turned himself in.

Stratford police say the man was behind the wheel of a car that forced a Jeep off the road at Erie Street and Monteith Avenue Friday morning.

The Jeep hit a hydro pole and a tree, leaving its driver with minor injuries.

The car drove away from the scene. Witnesses told police that its driver seemed to be confused.

Police said Monday that they had located the driver.