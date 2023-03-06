Driver suffers stab wounds after fight with another motorist in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said a male has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after he was involved in a fight with another driver near a Kitchener intersection.

Police said the incident happened near Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive on Monday evening.

It was not immediately clear the extent of the injuries.

Police are describing the suspect’s vehicle as a white Infinity Q50 that was last seen heading north on Homer Watson Blvd. around 6 p.m.

Anyone with dash camera footage or anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.