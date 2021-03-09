Advertisement
Driver suffers serious injuries in Cambridge crash
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:00PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 9:34PM EST
Two people were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in Cambridge (Tyler Calver / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A driver suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the crash in the area of Dickie Settlement Road and Old Mill Road around 5 p.m.
An updated post said the crash involved four vehicles. One driver was taken to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.
Another was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Roads were closed while police investigated.