KITCHENER -- A driver suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the crash in the area of Dickie Settlement Road and Old Mill Road around 5 p.m.

An updated post said the crash involved four vehicles. One driver was taken to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.

The area remains closed while the investigation continues.

Another was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Roads were closed while police investigated.