A female driver has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday.

It happened on Wellington Road 50 before noon.

Police said in a tweet that the vehicle had left the road and entered the ravine.

The driver reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The road was closed between 3rd Line and 4th Line in Erin while police investigated.

Police did not say what the cause of the crash was, or whether or not charges would be laid.