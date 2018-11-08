Featured
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle enters ravine
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 12:31PM EST
A female driver has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday.
It happened on Wellington Road 50 before noon.
Police said in a tweet that the vehicle had left the road and entered the ravine.
The driver reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
The road was closed between 3rd Line and 4th Line in Erin while police investigated.
Police did not say what the cause of the crash was, or whether or not charges would be laid.
#lifethreateninginjuries to female driver @wellingtncounty Rd50 closed after driver leaves road and enters ravine between @TownofErin 3rd and 4th line ^JC pic.twitter.com/ApHeXXMqMA— OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 8, 2018