Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Guelph

A driver from Listowel was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision near Guelph.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious collision on Wellington Road 51, north of Guelph. According to police, initial reports indicated that a red sedan left the roadway, and the driver was seriously injured.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old from Listowel, was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“Reconstructionist from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are expected to have the roadway closed till late evening,” police said in a media release.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.