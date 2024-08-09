KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Guelph

    An Ornge air ambulance helicopter is seen in this undated file image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS) An Ornge air ambulance helicopter is seen in this undated file image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    A driver from Listowel was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision near Guelph.

    At around 2 p.m. Thursday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious collision on Wellington Road 51, north of Guelph. According to police, initial reports indicated that a red sedan left the roadway, and the driver was seriously injured.

    The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old from Listowel, was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    “Reconstructionist from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are expected to have the roadway closed till late evening,” police said in a media release.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

