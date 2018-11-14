Featured
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A two vehicle collision left one driver in life-threatening condition.
It happened on Snyder’s Road East in Wilmot Township around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a driver was travelling east in her vehicle and was struck by a westbound vehicle.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 26-year-old Kitchener woman, was taken to Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say whether or not the other driver, a 52-year-old Palmerston male, was injured.
While the investigation is ongoing, police believed road and weather conditions were factors in the crash.
Charges were pending.