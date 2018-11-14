

CTV Kitchener





A two vehicle collision left one driver in life-threatening condition.

It happened on Snyder’s Road East in Wilmot Township around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a driver was travelling east in her vehicle and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 26-year-old Kitchener woman, was taken to Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether or not the other driver, a 52-year-old Palmerston male, was injured.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believed road and weather conditions were factors in the crash.

Charges were pending.