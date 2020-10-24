KITCHENER -- A crash between a sedan and tractor trailer near Caledonia has left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Haldimand Road 9 at River Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

A witness told police that the sedan was turning left onto Haldimand Road 9 when it was struck by the tractor trailer heading westbound.

A utility pole was severed during the crash and caused electrical wires to fall and spark on the road.

The 19-year-old driver of the sedan was taken to an out of town hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

The road was shut down for about five hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Haldimand County OPP.