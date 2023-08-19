Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.

Waterloo regional police responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. on Fountain Street North near Menno Road.

Police say a 54-year old Waterloo man stopped his pickup truck on the side of the road while trying to reload an appliance that had fallen from the vehicle after a strap had broke.

According to police, a 24-year old man from Cambridge was travelling along Fountain Street when his car left the road and struck the truck.

Police say both vehicles had extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The 54-year-old was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, before being transported to an out-of-region hospital.

Fountain Street was closed in the area for several hours.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.