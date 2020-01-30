KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a driver was reported to be interacting with students on a Kitchener school yard.

It happened around Suddaby Public School, in the area of Lancaster Street East and Frederick Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the driver of a grey, older-model van stopped and began interacting with students.

The Waterloo Regional District School Board confirmed to CTV that the school board sent a note home with parents notifying them about the incident.

Nobody was hurt, but police would like to identify and speak to the driver.

He's been described as a white male, between 40 and 50 with a beard and grey-and-black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.