Driver stops to interact with students on school yard, police investigating
Suddaby Public School in Kitchener is shown on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a driver was reported to be interacting with students on a Kitchener school yard.
It happened around Suddaby Public School, in the area of Lancaster Street East and Frederick Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say that the driver of a grey, older-model van stopped and began interacting with students.
The Waterloo Regional District School Board confirmed to CTV that the school board sent a note home with parents notifying them about the incident.
Nobody was hurt, but police would like to identify and speak to the driver.
He's been described as a white male, between 40 and 50 with a beard and grey-and-black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.