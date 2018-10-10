Featured
Driver seriously injured, power knocked out after crash
Police said a vehicle hit a pole, knocking out power to the area. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 6:05PM EDT
A single vehicle collision left one person hospitalized and an area without power.
It happened on Wednesday at O’Mahoney Road in Renton, Norfolk County.
Provincial police said that a vehicle collided with a pole, knocking out power in the area.
The vehicle and pole both sustained significant damage.
The male driver was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
There was no word on cause or whether charges would be laid.
#NorfolkOPP investigating single motor vehicle collision into a pole at O' Mahoney Rd in #Renton . Male driver taken to hospital with serious non- life threatening injuries @NorfolkEMS. Power is out in the area @HydroOne. ^es pic.twitter.com/ocJzA8RZB4— OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 10, 2018