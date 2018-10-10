

CTV Kitchener





A single vehicle collision left one person hospitalized and an area without power.

It happened on Wednesday at O’Mahoney Road in Renton, Norfolk County.

Provincial police said that a vehicle collided with a pole, knocking out power in the area.

The vehicle and pole both sustained significant damage.

The male driver was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

There was no word on cause or whether charges would be laid.