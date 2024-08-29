KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Cambridge

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police say they expect to lay charges after a serious three-vehicle crash in Cambridge.

    Officers were called to Maple Grove Road near Beaverdale Road on Wednesday around 6:55 a.m. after a crash involving a pickup truck, a Kia SUV and a transport truck.

    The driver of the Kia was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Maple Grove Road was closed for several hours for an investigation and clean-up.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.

