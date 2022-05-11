Driver seriously injured in Kitchener crash

One person has serious injuries after a van and motorcycle collided in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted about the incident on Edna Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In an email to CTV News, police said one driver was taken to a hospital outside the region. The condition of the other driver, or any passengers, has not been released.

As of 5 p.m., Edna Street remained closed between Victoria Street North and Frederick Street. The on-ramp to the expressway was also closed.

No word on when both could reopen.