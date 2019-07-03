

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Elmira that seriously injured a driver.

They say it happened in the area of Arthur Street South and Scotch Line Road around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, reportedly hit a hydro pole near the intersection before the car rolled into a field.

He was transported to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not yet known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Parts of Arthur Street, Scotch Line Road, and Listowel Road have been closed as police continue their investigation.

Officials advise alternate routes and expect heavy traffic back up coming out of Elmira.

Power was knocked out for some time.