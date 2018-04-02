

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle crashed into a tree after a police officer tried to pull it over, leaving its driver with life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk County OPP say the officer tried to pull over the driver in Tillsonburg Saturday afternoon.

What happened after that has not been made public, but police say the vehicle ended up crashing into a tree on Main Street in Courtland – about 10 kilometres east of Tillsonburg – at 2:11 p.m.

Its driver was airlifted to a hospital in London in serious condition.

Due to the possibility of police action leading to the injuries, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.