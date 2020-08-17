Advertisement
Driver seriously hurt after crash in Cambridge
Police investigating a car in a ditch in Cambridge. Officers say the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
KITCHENER -- One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Monday.
Police responded to the scene near Maple Grove Road and Fountain Street North.
Officers say that a car headed northbound and a pickup truck headed eastbound collided near that intersection.
The driver of the pickup truck, 26, wasn't hurt, but the driver of the car, a 52-year-old person, was seriously hurt and taken to hospital in Cambridge.
Police say charges are pending.
They have so far ruled out that speed was not a factor, but are looking to determine whether distractions were.
Neither person was identified by police.