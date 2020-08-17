KITCHENER -- One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Monday.

Police responded to the scene near Maple Grove Road and Fountain Street North.

Officers say that a car headed northbound and a pickup truck headed eastbound collided near that intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, 26, wasn't hurt, but the driver of the car, a 52-year-old person, was seriously hurt and taken to hospital in Cambridge.

Police say charges are pending.

They have so far ruled out that speed was not a factor, but are looking to determine whether distractions were.

Neither person was identified by police.