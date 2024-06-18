Driver sent to hospital after minivan and tractor collide: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a driver was injured after a crash involving a minivan and a tractor of Tuesday afternoon.

Police posted about the crash on social media at around 5 p.m., saying that Erbs Road in Wilmot Township would be closed between Sandhills Road and Notre Dame Drive for several hours.

The road reopened about two hours later.

Police said the driver of the minivan was sent to hospital but the severity of their injuries are not known.