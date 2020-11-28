Advertisement
Driver seen blowing through stop sign and going 50 km/h over speed limit: OPP
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 12:15PM EST
KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after police say they saw a car blow through a stop sign and accelerate to 50 km/h over the speed limit.
A Wellington County OPP reportedly saw a red sedan fail to stop at a stop sign just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the area of Second Line and Wellington Road 7.
The driver then turned onto Wellington Road 7, which has a speed limit of 80 km/h,and was clocked going 130 km/h, according to officials.
The Orangeville man was charged with disobeying a stop sign, racing a motor vehicle, and had his vehicle and licence seized for a week.
He is scheduled to appear in Guelph court on May 5 of next year.